Wigan Athletic have a new managing director in the shape of Sarah Guilfoyle, who steps up from her previous role as head of football administration

The news was confirmed on Friday morning by Ben Goodburn, who had been filling the role of interim CEO - as well as his duties as chairman - since the Mike Danson takeover in the summer of 2023.

"Sarah has served the club for the last six years as head of football administration, playing a key role in safeguarding the interest of the club in extremely difficult times under a number of previous ownerships," said Goodburn. "Last year, Sarah, who holds a Masters in sports law, was identified by the EFL as a leading talent and now forms part of its Women in Football Leadership cohort.

New stadium MD Neil Russell, new Latics MD Sarah Guilfoyle, and new non-executive chair Brenda Spencer

"Sarah has impressed me, the ownership group and colleagues alike with her tenacity, commitment and dedication to serving the club’s long-term interests and we wish her the best of success in this new role. She will have overall responsibility for managing the operations of the club with an immediate focus on growing our commercial revenues, improving our financial performance and strengthening our connection with our supporters."

Another familiar face in the form of Brenda Spencer will also be taking up the newly-created board position of non-executive chair.

"Brenda is no stranger to this club and brings decades of experience across the football pyramid, including at the pinnacle of our success both in the Premier League and as FA Cup winners," said Goodburn. "In the two years I have been overseeing the club as chairman and interim CEO, Brenda has been wise counsel to me and the ownership group. She is hugely passionate about the club, our future and its place at the heart of our community.

"Brenda, as non-exec chair, will take on the responsibility of managing the board and working with Sarah to focus on the club’s strategic and operational delivery. I will take up the new position of senior non-executive director and will continue to support and work closely with all our board members and the ownership group in enabling us to make the best possible decisions that are in the long term interest of the club."

A third appointment sees Neil Russell become managing director of the Brick Community Stadium – which is now a separate entity in the Danson portfolio.

As part of the reshuffle, Ben Goodburn will relinquish his duties as chairman and interim CEO, remaining on the board only as a senior non-executive director – the same position he holds on the Wigan Warriors board.

He added: "I would like to thank the board, our management team and all our staff for the diligent work they have carried out over the last 20 months in helping us steer the club onto solid foundations. We are now in a position where we have much greater control of our costs, our contractual supplier and partner relationships and our playing assets.

"I would also like to thank our loyal fans for their patience as we have carried out this critical work that will underpin growing the club in a sensible manner that future-proofs it from the very serious challenges and stresses the club has faced under previous ownership. This now enables us to accelerate into the next phase of our custodianship of the football club."

The legal board now comprises: Ben Goodburn (senior non-executive director), Lucas Danson (non-executive director), Brenda Spencer (non-executive chair), Sarah Guilfoyle (managing director).

The technical board comprises: Sarah Guilfoyle (managing director), Gregor Rioch (sporting director), Shaun Maloney (first-team manager), Stephen Gormal (head of recruitment), Jake Campbell (head of Academy), Richard Bramwell (finance director).

The club’s life president remains Dave Whelan.