The 19-year-old has become the latest Academy graduate to be tied up to a long-term extension at the DW.

And his manager says his recent outings at first-team level are set to continue along with his development.

Chris Sze has become a regular in the Latics first-team squad this term

“We are delighted Chris has decided to extend his stay with the football club for another three years," said Maloney.

"He’s an outstanding young player, who will only keep improving as he gains more experience.

“Chris has impressed me greatly since I arrived back at the football club, and he has deserved his opportunities in the first team this season.

“He has a bright future ahead of him, and I am looking forward to helping him continue his development at Wigan Athletic.”

Sze, who joined Latics as an Under-12, after being with Liverpool, signed his first pro contract just two months into his second year as a scholar.

He made his senior debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in September 2021, featuring a further five times that season, and scoring his first senior goal in the Papa John’s Trophy against Shrewsbury.

Also that season he was awarded the Michael Millett Academy Player of the Year gong, and finished as the Under-21s top scorer for the second year running last term.

This term, he's featured against Wrexham, Northampton and Carlisle.

