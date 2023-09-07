Wigan Athletic boss 'incredibly happy' with window work - and 'culture' switch

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Latics boss sneaked in another two additions ahead of the deadline, to take his total number of summer signings to 11.

That was balanced by the departure of enough players to fill a couple of teams, with a number of Academy graduates being added to the first-team to bolster the number.

Shaun Maloney made 11 additions to his Latics squad during the transfer window

Those youngsters have acquitted themselves extremely well so far and, with the new players also bedding in nicely, Maloney is happy with his lot for the first half of the campaign.

"I'm incredibly happy with the way the squad is looking as we come out of the window," he said.

"And some of the performances we've produced in the opening block of games have been really, really good.

"I've maybe relied too heavily on some, like Sean Clare...he played the first three games after only four days of pre-season.

"I think in the last two games, I've been over-reliant on him at times.

"With the two boys coming in on deadline day, making it 11 in total, it will give us a squad that understands there is a competition for places.

"I know the chemistry of the group is very good, but I need another side to it.

"The players need to know performances on the pitch and in training will dictate how our results will be.

"We've got a good group, and I hope you see in the next three or four months they will progress.

"Not necessarily just on the pitch, but also off the pitch in terms of a culture.

"We need a team that wants to win, and will do absolutely everything, every day, to get that."

While the capture of Fulham loanee Martial Godo on deadline day was planned, Maloney says his final acquisition took even him by surprise.

Omar Rekik - who spent the second half of last term on loan from Arsenal - had been due to go elsewhere, only for that move to collapse.

And the fact Rekik's medical notes were already in Wigan - and the player and management were very well known to each other - meant a lightning fast deal beating the deadline.

"Omar was a really late one," the Latics boss added.

"We hadn't planned for him, but something broke down with him.

"I'd spoken to him all summer, because I'd built up a very good relationship with him.

"I hoped he'd find something that worked for him but, at the very end, he made a big push to come to us.

"He'll really add to the competition for places in more than one position.

"We're going to have a lot of games coming up, and quite a few of our players haven't played too much league football.