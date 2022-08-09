Forward explains why he chose Wigan Athletic over Sunderland

Nathan Broadhead

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Sunderland, helping them to win promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Sunderland wanted to keep the Wales youth international for another campaign, but a chat with Leam Richardson convinced him that his immediate future lies at the DW.

“I’m very excited for the challenge ahead and I’m buzzing to be here," he said.

“It’s a good environment and it makes sense for myself.

"The manager persuaded me to come here so I’m looking forward to it.

“I like to think that I’m a flair player and I’m quick.

"I can score headers, as well as being able to score with both feet. Hopefully I can score many goals for Wigan.

“It’s a massive challenge to prove myself in the Championship and I’m looking forward to it.”

Broadhead becomes the latest in a very long line of arrivals from Everton - including Antonee Robinson, Kieran Dowell, Callum Conolly, Jonjoe Kenny, Beni Baningime, Luke Garbutt, Francisco Junior and Tyias Browning - in recent years.

“I used to play with Tom Pearce back in the day at Everton,” added Broadhead.

“He messaged me asking if I was coming, so I’m looking forward to playing with him. It’ll be good!

“I’m looking forward to getting my fitness up now and getting game time, as playing games is massive for your fitness.

“I think the team has a good team spirit looking in from the outside, so I’m looking forward to getting to know the lads and joining in with that.”

Meanwhile, speculation linking Latics with Preston striker Ched Evans appears to be well wide of the mark.

“Ched Evans is a big part of my plans and if anyone is interested in my players then they need to contact me or Peter (Ridsdale),” said North End manager Ryan Lowe.

"That hasn't been the case but who wouldn't be interested in Ched Evans? He's an animal, a fantastic player and different to what we've got.

"We've got four strikers in the building at the minute and we need one more that is different.

"There is no interest from them to me, and I know Leam Richardson quite well.

"They have enough strikers anyway, why do they want someone like Ched? He's not available.

"Unless someone gives me £1-2m that I can use to go and get someone else, then Ched is definitely not available.

"He's a big part of what we're trying to do.”

Latics remain on the look-out for squad reinforcements, having lost six players since the end of last term.

Gavin Massey joined League One newcomers Port Vale after seeing out his contract, while loan trio Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea returned to their parent clubs.