Forward signals intention to carry on despite Wigan Athletic departure

Josh Magennis is showing no signs of wanting to hang up his international boots

Josh Magennis has signalled his intention to continue his international career with Northern Ireland - despite being without a club after leaving Wigan Athletic.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Wigan wasn't renewed, and is currently assessing his options.

He was given the opportunity to skip Northern Ireland's June friendlies against Spain and Andorra by manager Michael O'Neill., the ex-Latics midfielder.

However, along with Corry Evans, who has just left Sunderland, Magennis – who has scored 11 times in 78 appearances for his country – has put his hand up to play, despite running the risk of injury before he has secured his future.

"The players have that choice," O'Neill said. "I had a conversation with Josh who is obviously in the same situation as Corry.

"I said, 'Look, if it's an issue for you, I fully understand that', but both players were very keen to come and be involved and play. It's never easy, that situation.

"It's an uncertain time but they're both at an age and point in their career where they've the experience to deal with it and what this gives them is a bit of an opportunity.

"People can see that they're still involved at international level.