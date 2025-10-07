Fraser Murray celebrates a goal for Wigan Athletic

Fraser Murray has belief Wigan Athletic can soon return to winning ways, starting with making the Brick Community Stadium a fortress again.

Latics now have back-to-back home games following Saturday's draw at Plymouth Argyle, starting with the visit of Wolves Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday and Wycombe Wanderers in the league on Saturday.

Latics hadn't lost at the Brick in the league since April before the defeat to Cardiff City on September 27.

And Murray, who scored Latics' equaliser at Plymouth on Saturday, thinks they can re-find that form.

“I think if we take that performance into the next week, we’ve got a few home games coming up, we’ll hopefully get a few results,” Murray said.

"The group knows not to get too high with the highs or too low with the lows.

"Last week was a low week, and after a good week in training, we'll take this performance and the fight – it’s a tough place to come away from home – and we are back in during the week, we work hard next week as well.

“We’ve got two home games in a row now. The fans have been brilliant for us this season, so hopefully we can get back to winning ways at home."

Murray's goal at Plymouth means he's now the club's top scorer this season with five, above strikers Paul Mullin, Christian Saydee and Dara Costelloe.

But rather than take the plaudits, Murray modestly praised his teammates and has backed them all to continue finding the net.

“I did want to come and score more goals this year," he admitted. "Hopefully, I can keep helping the team out and continue to score.

"Chris has set me up a few times, and they've been scoring a few as well, and what they do for the team is brilliant. Whether someone scores one week and someone else the next, it’s a team game, so it doesn’t matter.”