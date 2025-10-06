Fraser Murray celebrates his goal for Wigan Athletic against Plymouth Argyle

Fraser Murray praised Wigan Athletic’s collective spirit after his late goal rescued a vital point at Plymouth Argyle.

The draw ended a three-game losing streak and the Scot reflected the team’s determination to fight together despite difficult conditions.

Latics had gone behind to a controversial Argyle penalty after 70 minutes, but instead of succumbing to a fourth defeat, the team rallied and found the equaliser after some good work by Raphael Borges Rodrigues and Christian Saydee.

“I think considering the last week we had, we've had a good week of training," he said. "We all came together, and we knew we had to come out fighting. I think, to a man, everyone fought for each other in tough conditions to work in. I think we deserved at least a point in the end.

"It probably wasn't the nicest game to watch considering the conditions, but I think everyone put 100 per cent into the game, we chased every last ball down, we had a good shape about us. We didn't really get broken down too much, and I thought we were dangerous in the counter.

“I think we have got good players all over the pitch. When we went a goal down, we knew not to panic and that chances would come in the game and when that chance came, we took it.

"It was brilliant from Raphael and Chris. Chris has set me up a few times this year, he put me through brilliantly, and I just smashed it and it went in, thankfully, and I was buzzing with that.”

Reflecting on the difficult period leading up to the match, Murray said the team had learned from previous mistakes.

It meant that having the opportunity to celebrate in front of the travelling fans was even more special.

“I was absolutely buzzing," he said. "Especially after the week we’ve had. We came in the day after the Cardiff game for a debriefing, looking at where it went wrong and where we can do better.

"Every day in training, we put the work in, we’ve had a few words with each other, saying we need to work for each other, fight for each other and cover for each other, chase everything down, and put that 100 per cent in. If you do that, you can't ask any questions, and I think we did that against Plymouth.”

Murray admits there was frustration at the way Latics went behind.

The referee was quick to point to the spot after a coming together in the area involving Will Aimson.

“I didn’t see it, I was marking my man," said Murray. “But I think that’s football, it’s a contact sport. If there are five boys marking five other guys over six foot in the box, there's going to be close contact. I need to see it back so I can’t confirm or deny if it was or wasn't a penalty, but it's a contact sport, so I'm not too sure.”

