Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe on the sidelines at Plymouth Argyle

Ryan Lowe reflected on a positive return to former club Plymouth Argyle — his first visit to Home Park since leaving for Preston North End in 2021.

The Latics boss saw his side snatch a late point thanks to Fraser Murray’s 83rd-minute strike. After the game, Lowe enjoyed a warm reception from the Plymouth supporters, who had earlier been quick to ask him what the score was when Lorent Tolaj gave Argyle the lead from the spot.

“It’s a club close to my heart, but when I'm up against them I want to win, of course, and they do,” said Lowe.

“I wish him nothing but good luck because he's (Tom Cleverley) a great lad first and foremost, and he's a fantastic coach, and I'm sure he'll get the football club back where it belongs.

“As everyone knows, when you leave a football club and most of the fans take a liking to you, and then you leave to go to a different division, it’s a disappointment.

“And of course, but I left with a big heart and a bit of disappointment in leaving to go to Preston. I don't regret it, but I knew my stepping stone was going to get me there at some point, but I've got full gratitude for this football club and the fans, and I was pleased there. I went around and clapped them all.

“A large majority gave me a good standing ovation and a clap because this club was my club for two-and-a-half years, and I had some fantastic times here.

“I wish nothing but the best for them because they've got good people, good owners and great fans.

“It's been a nice day, and to take a point is pleasing, and we look to see each other again in January.”

Both managers shared a link to their opposition. Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley spent a season on loan at Latics from Manchester United in 2010 — a spell he described in his programme notes as a ‘valuable season’.

Lowe, meanwhile, was full of praise and encouragement for Cleverley, who is enjoying his second managerial role following a year in charge at Watford.

“They’ve got a good young fantastic manager who I think can take them places,” said Lowe.

“Hopefully, they can keep them for as long as they kept me and (former assistant Steven) Schumacher, then the club can progress even further and get back to where it belongs in the Championship.

“I’ve come up against Tom before when he was at Watford – he didn't get the opportunity he probably should have. I think he finished just outside the play-offs and lost the job, which was bizarre.

“He’s a young coach, he's a good lad. I think he can have a connection with the fans, which is what this football club wants, and these fans want.”

Asked if he saw any similarities between himself and Schumacher with Cleverley, Lowe replied: “I don't know Tom that well. Me and Schuey are obviously scousers, and he's a Manchester lad!

“But what I do see is a determination and a good coaching philosophy to get this football club back where it belongs, and I'm sure he's the right man to do that.”

Cleverley agreed with Lowe that a point was a fair result, though he admitted frustration at the way his side surrendered their lead.

“It's a disappointing point,” Cleverley said. “First of all, I don't think it's an unfair point. I don't think we did enough to win the football match. I didn't think either team did.

"It looked like it had nil-nil written all over it, and it becomes a disappointing point when we get ahead. I didn't think Wigan did anything all afternoon to break us down, maybe got in our box a couple of times directly.

"When you are ahead in those games, they are the type of games after you say 'I love them scruffy 1-0s' and that's what that should have been.

"It was a massively preventable goal we have conceded. Listen, it's not the only reason we haven't won the game. I didn't think we took the game to them enough. It's a fair point, but it’s a disappointing one."