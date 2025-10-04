Fraser Murray of Wigan Athletic celebrates his equaliser against Plymouth Argyle

Wigan Athletic put a halt to their three-game losing streak thanks to Fraser Murray's late equaliser at Plymouth Argyle.

Their south-coast hosts had taken the lead through a controversial penalty after 70 minutes, when Will Aimson was judged to have fouled Lorent Tolaj, who then calmly converted from the spot.

Just as it looked like Latics were heading for a fourth straight defeat, Murray latched onto a superb through ball from Christian Saydee to level the scores.

Ryan Lowe made five changes to the side beaten by Cardiff last week, with Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Steven Sessegnon, Jensen Weir, Luke Robinson, and Ollie Cooper all coming into the starting XI. The manager opted for a back five, with Saydee operating as the lone striker.

Wigan began in a similar fashion to that Cardiff defeat, sitting deep and looking to attack down the flanks. But the hosts enjoyed most of the possession and created the first clear chance inside 17 minutes. Sessegnon did well to dispossess Bali Mumba as he burst into the box, before Tolaj rattled the crossbar from a well-worked corner.

Five minutes later, referee Ben Atkinson came to Wigan’s rescue when Sessegnon went to ground, leaving Mumba clean through on goal. A free-kick was awarded, to the fury of the home fans, with replays suggesting minimal contact.

At the other end, Murray might have done better from close range after connecting with an inviting cross from Weir. Plymouth continued to dominate, with Tolaj firing into the side-netting after appearing to handle in the build-up, before Malachi Boateng blazed wide when given too much space in the box.

Tolaj went close again just before half-time, sending a free-kick over the bar after Robinson was booked for an off-the-ball foul on Mumba.

Argyle began the second half with renewed intent, testing the Latics’ backline down both flanks, but Wigan held firm. At the other end, Weir squandered a good opening after a clever Saydee pass, and Saydee himself came close moments later after controlling a Matt Smith ball and firing on the turn.

Plymouth soon regained control, and after persistent pressure, they were awarded a soft penalty for Aimson’s challenge on Tolaj. The striker cheekily chipped home a panenka to make it 1–0 with 20 minutes to play.

Lowe responded by introducing Joseph Hungbo and Paul Mullin for Robinson and Cooper, and the changes paid off. After some shaky Argyle defending, Rodrigues pounced on a loose ball and found Saydee, whose perfectly weighted through pass released Murray to slot home in front of the travelling fans.

Latics even had the chance to snatch victory at the death — Mullin surged down the left and found Weir, whose shot was saved well by the goalkeeper.

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard, Ross, Wiredu, Tolaj, Mumba, Oseni (Pepple 71), Boateng, McCabe, (Paterson 56) Galloway, Sorinola, Finn. Subs: Ashby-Hammond, Benarous, Roberts, Dale, Campbell.

Wigan Athletic: Tickle, Aimson, Sessegnon, Weir, Murray, Saydee, Kerr, Smith, Robinson (Hungbo 74), Rodrigues (McManaman 74), Cooper (Mullin 74). Subs: Savin, Brenan, Asamoah, Rogers.