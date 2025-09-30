Wrexham favourite Paul Mullin 'absolutely loving' Wigan Athletic loan spell with nod to Ryan Lowe

By Greg Farrimond
Published 30th Sep 2025, 22:40 BST
Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athleticplaceholder image
Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic
Paul Mullin says he is “absolutely loving” his time at Wigan Athletic and believes the togetherness in the squad will be key as they look to respond from a difficult week when they face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The summer loan signing from Wrexham has quickly settled into life at the Brick Community Stadium and says the move has given him a new lease of life after several successful years in Wales.

Despite three straight defeats, Mullin insists he has no doubts about the direction the Latics are heading and poured praise on manager Ryan Lowe and his teammates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I'm absolutely loving being here,” Mullin said. “After a successful few years, I came here wanting to play more football.

"The manager has been absolutely fantastic, giving me a lot. He's refreshed me in many ways – the work he does on the training pitch, the hard work he puts in, and the help he's given me have been fantastic.

“The group I've come into – every player has been brilliant. We're all working towards a common goal, and we've got togetherness. Setbacks happen in football, but it’s about responding right after the last week.

"I'm loving life here and really enjoying playing on the pitch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mullin believes the team has the character to quickly turn things around and says this week’s training sessions have been focused on making the improvements needed to get back to winning ways.

Following the defeats at Bolton and then again on Saturday, Lowe told reporters his players had been very reflective.

“That's part of being a footballer – accountability and honesty,” he explained.

“We know it ourselves – it hasn't been good enough. Saturday wasn’t good enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but equally, they came to our home, our patch, and controlled the game. That’s something we can’t allow to happen often this season.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Athletic star rallies squad ahead of visit to Plymouth Argyle: ‘This is our chance to put things right’

Related topics:Ryan LoweWrexhamWalesBolton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice