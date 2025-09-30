Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic

Paul Mullin says he is “absolutely loving” his time at Wigan Athletic and believes the togetherness in the squad will be key as they look to respond from a difficult week when they face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer loan signing from Wrexham has quickly settled into life at the Brick Community Stadium and says the move has given him a new lease of life after several successful years in Wales.

Despite three straight defeats, Mullin insists he has no doubts about the direction the Latics are heading and poured praise on manager Ryan Lowe and his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm absolutely loving being here,” Mullin said. “After a successful few years, I came here wanting to play more football.

"The manager has been absolutely fantastic, giving me a lot. He's refreshed me in many ways – the work he does on the training pitch, the hard work he puts in, and the help he's given me have been fantastic.

“The group I've come into – every player has been brilliant. We're all working towards a common goal, and we've got togetherness. Setbacks happen in football, but it’s about responding right after the last week.

"I'm loving life here and really enjoying playing on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullin believes the team has the character to quickly turn things around and says this week’s training sessions have been focused on making the improvements needed to get back to winning ways.

Following the defeats at Bolton and then again on Saturday, Lowe told reporters his players had been very reflective.

“That's part of being a footballer – accountability and honesty,” he explained.

“We know it ourselves – it hasn't been good enough. Saturday wasn’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but equally, they came to our home, our patch, and controlled the game. That’s something we can’t allow to happen often this season.”