Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez share a moment following Portugal's victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final

Roberto Martinez picked up his first silverware as an international manager after leading Portugal to victory over European champions Spain in the UEFA Nations League final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a thrilling contest ended 2-2 after extra-time, Portugal took the trophy thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out triumph.

"Winning for Portugal is always special," said captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the fourth goal of the game on the hour mark, after Spain had twice taken the lead. "I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old's strike was the 138th of his international career - extending his own record - from a staggering 221 appearances for his country.

He now has 938 career goals, with no signs of his boots being hung up just yet.

"This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is on the football pitch," said former England star Andros Townsend, during the ITV broadcast. "He is a predator in the box. He knows where the ball is going to go. Good contact when it comes to him. People have written him off time and time again but he played his part tonight. He more than played his part in the semi-final. He has proven he can still make a difference at the highest level."

Ronaldo has scored 20 goals since Martinez took over as Portugal manager in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably, despite Martinez's success in the job, his future in the job was discussed after the game among the ITV panel.

Respected Spanish broadcaster Guillem Balague referred to a rumour the new president of the Portuguese Football Association wanted to bring in his 'own' man.

"The rumour has come from the federation of Portugal," said Balague. "A new president who has not chosen Roberto Martinez. We are reading that the new president would like Jorge Jesus or Jose Mourinho to soon be the next manager, but how can you get rid of Roberto Martinez?

"He has made Ronaldo a regular goalscorer again. Ronaldo has a better percentage of goals per game than he has with any other manager. Basically, this just killed whatever plan there was to get rid of him. How can they get rid of him?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Karen Carney added: "There is something special about him. The players and Ronaldo have reacted positively to him. He will be judged, after this, at the World Cup. It would be terrible if he is replaced."

Martinez remains contracted until after next summer's World Cup in the United States.

And perhaps of most significance is the fact he has the total support of his most influential player.

"This generation deserved a lot, especially the coach,” said Ronaldo. “What they did to him wasn't fair. They beat him up a lot and he doesn't deserve it. He's the right coach to be in the national team. The passion he brings to training and matches is huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though he's not Portuguese, I appreciate him even more. We should respect him a little more and let him work calmly. After winning a competition like this, in Germany , against Germany and Spain, we have to give credit to the players and the coaching staff."