Fraser Murray has joined Latics on a two-year deal

Ryan Lowe believes Fraser Murray will bring 'something different in the final third' after making him Wigan Athletic's first signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As revealed by Wigan Today on Saturday, the Scottish midfielder has decided to try his luck south of the border after turning down a new deal at Kilmarnock.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Brick Community Stadium, and can't wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely buzzing to sign," he said. "From the first moment I heard of the interest, I knew this was the place where I wanted to be. It’s a massive club and hopefully I can help them to push on.

"The gaffer has spoken to me about how he wants to play, how he sees me fitting into that, and it’s the way I want to play, so that’s something that attracted me to come here.

"Being out of contract, having not stayed with Kilmarnock, you want to get something sorted quickly, thankfully that’s happened, and I can’t wait to get going.

"I loved my time up in Scotland, I grew as a player, and I still think there’s so much more to come. Hopefully I can prove that here at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The stadium here is great, the facilities are great, and I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to really get going. My game is getting balls into the box, and hopefully I can add some goals as well.”

Lowe has wasted little time in stamping his mark on a playing squad he believes is in need of overhaul this summer.

“It’s brilliant to bring Fraser to Wigan Athletic Football Club," said Lowe. "And I’m really happy to make him my first signing for the club. He will offer us something different in the final third, and he has shown his capabilities in helping score and create goals throughout his career, which saw him collect the Players’ Player of the Year award last season. I’m looking forward to working with Fraser when we return for pre-season training.”

Born in Glasgow, Murray came through the ranks at Hibernian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic, Murray joined Kilmarnock in 2021.

Latics are understood to have beaten off strong competition from a handful of League One rivals – thought to include Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County - as well as Scottish Premiership outfits Aberdeen and Hibernian for his services.

Sporting director Gregor Rioch said: “We are delighted to sign Fraser and welcome him to Wigan Athletic as our first summer signing. Fraser is a player we’ve been tracking over a period of time, and following his departure from Kilmarnock, we have moved quickly to bring him to our football club. He can play either wing back or as an attacking midfielder, who will score and assist goals.

“I would also like to welcome Joe Riley, our new chief scout, who is aligned with the importance of recruiting attacking players to Wigan Athletic this summer. With our first through the door in Fraser, there will be more to follow in the coming weeks.”