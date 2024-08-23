Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum McManaman has spoken of his 'frustration' at being unable to help Wigan Athletic start the season in better form.

The 33-year-old was flying at the start of pre-season, only to suffer a thigh injury in the middle of July, from which he has only just recovered.

Without him, Latics are winless in their opening three matches - which has only added to McManaman's exasperation.

"It's been incredibly frustrating for me," said McManaman, who came on for the last half-hour last weekend against Reading. "I felt good in pre-season, I'd come back feeling fit and sharp, and it was completely unexpected.

"I don't think I've had an injury in pre-season, and it really set me back. I thought I just had a tight quad, but I carried on playing through it.

"I played at Chorley and I don't know if I made it worse..I probably should have sat out the game but I didn't want to miss anything.

"That's on me, I push myself as hard as I can, but that's helped me to come back sooner than we thought, so that's something.

"I'm still playing catch-up fitness wise, but that will come as I get games under my belt."

McManaman has at least been able to make a contribution off the field, having been added to the Leadership Group by manager Shaun Maloney following the departure of several senior players over the last few months.

"Being brought into the Leadership Group means I'm having more of a say, I'm speaking more in meetings and stuff, which I've never really done before," he added.

"It's quite a quiet group here, so me and a few of the other senior lads have to speak up and help the younger lads.

"On the pitch I've always been quite vocal, and maybe a bit less so off the pitch. But every group needs its senior players to step up and show the way.

"I've worn the armband in pre-season and stuff but to do it in a proper game would be unbelievable.

"At the same time, the only focus is on winning games at the moment,,,if I was captain and we didn't win, it would ruin it, to be honest."