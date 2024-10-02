Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darren Ferguson blamed 'schoolboy' defending for Peterborough United's 3-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics broke their goal drought in style, as a brace from Dale Taylor and a ‘worldie’ from Callum McManaman ended a run of three goalless draws in a row.

Thanks to goalkeeper Sam Tickle, Latics also recorded a fifth clean sheet on the spin, with the England Under-21 international pulling off a quite stupendous save to deny Kwame Poku from point-black range at 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelo Aasgaard caused problems for Peterborough all night

However, Ferguson reckoned his team were their own worst enemies.

"I'm disappointed, as you would expect," fumed Ferguson. "Losing 3-0 suggests you've been battered, but really in that first half we battered them.

"We're just not giving ourselves a chance, we're not giving ourselves a platform. The first two goals are really, really awful goals to concede...schoolboy stuff.

"If teams are playing through us, or coming up with brilliance like the third goal - and Callum McManaman has always had that - then you hold your hands up and admire the quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when teams are scoring from four yards, with no contact against them, like their first goal, then fundamentally you have a problem."

On Poku's miss shortly after Wigan had taken the lead, Ferguson added: "Kwame, I can't believe he's missed, he's got an open goal.

"We then said at half-time that we needed to keep hurting them, keep our discipline,move the ball quickly, which we did, but then we concede again at the start of the second half. It's the easiest goal that Taylor will score this season.

"I know we have a young back four, but that's not an excuse, I'm not one for making excuses. We're better than that, we can't keep conceding goals like that. We've had 11 games now and we haven't kept one clean sheet, so it's staring you in the face really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re a young group and, at the moment, we’re struggling a bit. It’s important I help them through this period. We need to keep the confidence, the belief and keep working with them.

“It’s important the supporters help them as well. We are going through a little bit of a tough spell defensively and we need to sort that out.”