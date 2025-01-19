Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney has confirmed Wigan Athletic will be appealing Jensen Weir's controversial sending-off at Stevenage on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder was shown a straight red card with 17 minutes to go for tripping Stevenage's Louis Thompson, after losing possession near the touchline, just inside the Latics half.

There seemed little aggressive intent other than to prevent the home side mounting a counter attack as they searched for an equaliser to Dale Taylor's 53rd-minute opener.

Jensen Weir can't believe he's been sent off at Stevenage

However, to the astonishment of Weir - and the Latics bench in the nearby technical area - referee Jacob Miles sent him off.

To make matters worse, Stevenage immediately equalised through Dan Kemp, and looked the likelier side to win it as time ticked by.

Thankfully for Latics, Thelo Aasgaard found a stoppage-time winner - shortly after Thompson himself had been shown a second yellow card, for tripping Taylor - meaning all ended well.

Maloney, though, admitted to being 'furious' at the passage of play that threatened to derail his side's hopes of victory.

"I was furious that Jensen didn't play the pass to start with, which would have created a two-v-one for us," said the Latics boss. "And I've got absolutely no problem with him trying to make a tactical foul.

"I believe the referee and fourth official thought it was a bit higher than a normal tactical foul. But yeah I think we'll have to appeal that one...I’ve spoken to Gregor (Rioch, sporting director)...yeah, we'll be appealing it.

"It totally changed the dynamic of the game...up until the red card I really liked what we were doing."

The official had set his stall out right from the off, with Latics striker Will Goodwin shown a yellow card inside 20 seconds.

And Maloney revealed he foresaw a red card coming out long before Weir was sent for an early bath.

"The first two players I substituted were done because I had a fear of a red card," he added. "Will Goodwin was affected by his booking in the first minute, and Scott Smith in particular as well I was concerned about.

"I don't know what it is about this fixture, because it was just as eventful last season. But I was delighted with the way we handled everything and I'm so pleased for the players and the supporters."