Gillingham boss on challenge of facing 'big-spending clubs'

Latics are aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering a midweek setback against Sheffield Wednesday.

But Evans expects Latics to be able to cope with any speedbumps in the road because of their 'Championship' quality squad.

“I had a little look at their starting line-up when sat relaxing before our game, and then I had a look at the bench and every one of those players on the bench could play in the Championship tomorrow," Evans told Kent Online.

"That tells you something.

“They lost to Sheffield Wednesday and they have kept a Championship squad, and Ipswich have now found their feet, which was always going to happen.”

“It is really difficult for us when we come up against these teams.

"But our season will not be defined by how we get on against the likes of Sunderland or Wigan, or even Ipswich, or the other big-spending clubs.”