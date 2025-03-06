Glenn Whelan took charge of Latics for the first time at Mansfield in midweek

Glenn Whelan insists he's not giving a moment's thought to the betting market for Wigan Athletic's new manager - which has seen him fly up to second favouritism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dubliner was placed in interim charge following the shock sacking of Shaun Maloney last Sunday.

He steered Latics to a 0-0 draw at Mansfield in midweek, and his odds have since plummeted from 25/1 to 4/1, behind 2/1 favourite Paul Warne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whelan, though, is fully focused on matters on the field - namely Saturday's visit of third-bottom Cambridge United.

"I'm still taking it day by day, and we're seeing how things go," he said on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke to Gregor (Rioch, sporting director), and it's still a case of coming in every day and taking it on a daily basis.

"Long-term, management is something I eventually want to do...football is something I live and breathe for...but for now it's only about the next game."

When asked whether a win on Saturday would improve his chances of keeping the job until at least the end of the season, Whelan added: "The club will be looking at all aspects of what's best for the club and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What will be will be, the club is obviously in a difficult situation with a manager leaving towards the end of the season, but I'm sure they're doing all the right things to make the decisions. Whatever that means for me, we'll see, but the most important people are the group of players here, and how we can get them ready to hopefully pick up three points on Saturday.

"When things are going well, there's no better place to play than at home. And I've tried to tell this to the young lads...if you could bottle that atmosphere every week you would. But at the same time it's up to us to give them something to cheer about and get them on the edge of their seats."

He also played down the significance of his odds on getting the job full-time being slashed.

"I'd save your money!" laughed Whelan. "As far as I'm concerned, it's day to day stuff, you probably know more than me what's going on, I can't concern myself with any of that."