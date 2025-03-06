Glenn Whelan on ignoring Wigan Athletic betting market and taking it day by day - 'Save your money!'
The Dubliner was placed in interim charge following the shock sacking of Shaun Maloney last Sunday.
He steered Latics to a 0-0 draw at Mansfield in midweek, and his odds have since plummeted from 25/1 to 4/1, behind 2/1 favourite Paul Warne.
Whelan, though, is fully focused on matters on the field - namely Saturday's visit of third-bottom Cambridge United.
"I'm still taking it day by day, and we're seeing how things go," he said on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke to Gregor (Rioch, sporting director), and it's still a case of coming in every day and taking it on a daily basis.
"Long-term, management is something I eventually want to do...football is something I live and breathe for...but for now it's only about the next game."
When asked whether a win on Saturday would improve his chances of keeping the job until at least the end of the season, Whelan added: "The club will be looking at all aspects of what's best for the club and the players.
"What will be will be, the club is obviously in a difficult situation with a manager leaving towards the end of the season, but I'm sure they're doing all the right things to make the decisions. Whatever that means for me, we'll see, but the most important people are the group of players here, and how we can get them ready to hopefully pick up three points on Saturday.
"When things are going well, there's no better place to play than at home. And I've tried to tell this to the young lads...if you could bottle that atmosphere every week you would. But at the same time it's up to us to give them something to cheer about and get them on the edge of their seats."
He also played down the significance of his odds on getting the job full-time being slashed.
"I'd save your money!" laughed Whelan. "As far as I'm concerned, it's day to day stuff, you probably know more than me what's going on, I can't concern myself with any of that."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.