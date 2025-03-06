Glenn Whelan made three changes to the Latics team for his first game in charge at Mansfield

Glenn Whelan says his interim management of Wigan Athletic will be evolution not revolution as the club continues to seek a successor to Shaun Maloney.

The Dubliner steered Latics to a 0-0 draw at Mansfield in midweek, in the club's first outing since Maloney was sacked three days earlier.

Whelan made three changes for the game, but the story was an all-too familiar one of the season as a whole - looking solid at the back, but without enough in the way of attacking threat.

And his shuffling of the pack doesn't necessarily mean he'll be deviating too much from the principles of the previous manager in terms of style of play.

"I wouldn't say it's a philosophy, it was just a case of trying to freshen things up a little bit," he said. "There's been a lot of football of late, a lot of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, and that takes its toll.

"Dion (Rankine) is coming back from injury, Carra (James Carragher) is coming back from a virus...Toby (Sibbick) has played a lot of football, and we also have to be careful with pushing Baba (Adeeko) too much after his injury. We're trying to take everything into account, because we want as many players available for Cambridge on Saturday as possible."

Whelan was pleased to kick off his reign with the solid platform of a clean sheet at Mansfield.

"It's something we spoke about as a group, the need to get a few more clean sheets," he said. "But it's not just the back four, the work-rate in front of them was superb. I just think we were lacking a little bit of confidence in the final third, which would make us a more menacing team. And that's something we have to try to get right on the training ground.

"Defensively we've been sound all season, it's obviously the other end of the field where we have stuff to work on. We've obviously got Dale Taylor up there on his own, who's putting in a lot of work-rate, and we need to get more bodies around him.

"It's small baby steps. We came away with the clean sheet, yes we can play better as an attacking unit, and create more opportunities on goal. Next we're at home, we know the results there need to improve, and we need to start knocking up some wins to give the fans something to shout about. We'll see how everyone is after the game and try to fill the tanks back up for Saturday."

The relentless nature of the schedule means Whelan will have little time to work with his players on the training ground before Cambridge.

"The lads have worked really hard of late, and we'll try to let them recover and prepare for another tough game," he added. "It's been tough at home at the minute, we've not picked up as many points as we'd have liked.

"We want to change that as quickly as possible, and we'll take each day and each session as it comes, and work as hard as we can to try to improve things."