Glenn Whelan was in interim charge of Latics at Mansfield

Glenn Whelan was left to reflect on a 'crazy 24-48 hours after Wigan Athletic kicked off the post-Shaun Maloney era with a battling 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the shock sacking of Maloney on Sunday morning, Whelan was placed in interim charge for the trip to Field Mill, with club legend Graham Barrow for support.

In truth, it was a dour game that won't live long in the memory, with neither Sam Tickle nor opposite number Scott Flinders called into action much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But another point, and clean sheet, on the board was the major positive, as the off-field search for Maloney's full-time successor continues.

"Listen, it's been a crazy 24-48 hours," acknowledged Whelan, who was only added to the coaching staff by Maloney at the end of September.

"With the huge respect I've got for the manager, it was always going to be difficult.

"When someone loses their job, it's never nice, but that's football I suppose, it's something that happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll be speaking to him now, and I know he'll be proud of the lads because he'll always be a Wigan man at heart.

"At the same time, we have to dust ourselves down and try to get a tune out of the lads during this period."

On the game itself, Ronan Darcy fired over in the first half and then wide in the second period.

Mansfield had of the ball as an attacking force, but the Latics rearguard held firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew it would be a tough game, Mansfield are fighting for their lives, tough crowd here," added Whelan.

"They were always going to come for us in the first 15-20 minutes, but we held our own. Away from home, clean sheet, it's something to build on after a very tough few days.

"It's been difficult for all of us, but I'm really proud of the lads for what they've given us.

"I only had 24 hours or so to try to get a few messages into them, we tweaked a few things, and maybe with a bit more confidence in the final third, we might have nicked it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We defended well, we put our bodies on the line, and it's another clean sheet for Sam."

Jason Kerr volleyed wide for Latics early doors, but the home side will probably feel they were the side most likely to nick it.

Latics goalkeeper Tickle denied Keanu Baccus in the opening exchanges., but wasn’t really threatened much after that

Stephen McLaughlin fired into the side-netting in the first half for the Stags, while two mad scrambles in the Latics box after the break were diffused by Will Aimson and Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Ronan Darcy fired over in the first half and wide from the edge of the box in the second period.

And the January arrival from Crawley sent over over a fizzing corner in the closing stages that flew through the six-yards box and away to safety.

The result sees Latics increase the buffer to the relegation zone to seven points, with a game in hand.