Wigan Athletic kick-off the post-Shaun Maloney era with a 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town in a game woefully short of any real quality, excitement or genuine goalmouth chances.

The home side will probably feel they were the side most likely to nick it.

But Latics goalkeeper Sam Tickle barely had to make a save worthy of the name.

Stephen McLaughlin fired into the side-netting in the first half for the Stags, while two mad scrambles in the Latics box after the break were diffused by Will Aimson and Tickle.

At the other end, Ronan Darcy fired over in the first half and wide from the edge of the box in the second period.

And the January arrival from Crawley sent over over a fizzing corner in the closing stages that flew through the six-yards box and away to safety.

The result sees Latics increase the buffer to the relegation zone to seven points, with a game in hand.