Glenn Whelan reflects on a point well earned at Mansfield

Glenn Whelan has revealed he sought Shaun Maloney's blessing before taking on the role of Wigan Athletic interim manager.

The Dubliner stepped up to the plate - assisted by Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn - after Sunday's shock sacking of Maloney, and guided the team to a point and clean sheet at Mansfield in midweek.

While the rumour mill continues to speculate who will take charge on a full-time basis, Whelan insists his brief remains very much short term.

"I'm just going to take it day by day, see what happens," he said. "I really enjoyed Mansfield, getting the experience, and that's all I'm doing at the moment.

"I'm just trying to soak it all up and being able to use it going forward, to where I want to get to in the future. For now, though, it's just day to day, building up to Cambridge on Saturday, and see how we get on."

Was it enjoyable experience?

"For me personally, think about it before the game, it was going up against one of the biggest names in British football (Nigel Clough)," he said.

"Nigel's a great bloke, he's been around the block, and I'm sure he's seen everything there is to see in the game.

"For me, that was the first time standing up as the manager, and I cherished it...and I can cherish it even more because we got the clean sheet and the point. Obviously a win would have been nice, but we didn't lose and that's something we can build on."

Inevitably, Whelan was asked whether he'd be throwing his hat into the ring regarding the full-time job.

"Listen, I'm brand new to the coaching game," said Whelan, who was only added to the coaching staff by Maloney back in September.

"It's something I obviously want to do in the future but, for me now, it's just day to day and we'll see what happens. Obviously the people in charge are going to do what's best for Wigan and for the players, and whatever that is, who knows?"

He was then asked whether a win against Cambridge at the weekend would help persuade him this might be a permanent fixture.

"Ha, not at all...the only thinking at the moment is if we get a win on Saturday, we might have earned a day off on Sunday...that's all I'm thinking about!" he said.

"Listen, just to have been given this opportunity, I need to thank everyone who's put my name forward. I'm just trying to do my best for the club on a day-to-day basis."

Whelan then confirmed he had only taken the job on an interim basis after consulting with Maloney on Sunday morning.

"Look I wouldn't be here if I didn't want to do it," he added. "But I had to speak to Shaun because, wherever I've been, I've always tried to be as loyal as I can.

"I got his backing to do the job, and see what I can do. I've been in football all my life, it's something I want to be in and around, and when you get an opportunity like this, I was never going to turn it down."