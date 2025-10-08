Maleace Asamoah (left) and Callum Wright (right) of Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic assistant coach Glenn Whelan maintained the team’s League One form would be unaffected by their 2-1 defeat to Wolves Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy.

Instead, Whelan explained the team are looking to carry momentum from their 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

In the absence of head coach Ryan Lowe, Whelan handed out four debuts as a youthful Latics line-up was beaten late on by Wolves’ youngsters.

The Irishman made nine changes from the team which battled to a hard-fought draw at Plymouth last weekend and says Latics can ‘kick on’ as Wycombe visit the Brick Community Stadium this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

“It was a massive performance from us to win a point at Plymouth because we had a tough week before that, losing to Cardiff in the league,” Whelan explained.

“We showed great credit to go from being behind 1-0 and then come back to get something out of the game.

“Against Plymouth, I thought we looked comfortable, and they did not create much. We deserved to come away from that match with something.

“But we now have a run of home games against Wycombe and then Port Vale, which are going to be crucial. We want to get ourselves back on the horse, get six points and really kick on.

“We have some lads who are coming back from injury and have been without match fitness. Hopefully, they have given Ryan (Lowe) something to think about for the weekend.”

Whelan picked out the performances of Callum Wright, who was unavailable for selection against his parent club, Plymouth, and 19-year-old Leo Graham as bright spots on an otherwise underwhelming night at the Brick on Tuesday.

“Cal didn’t play at the weekend, so it was important to get his minutes topped up, and he put in a good shift,” Whelan added.

“Leo is a young lad who is trying to make a name for himself. He has been in and around the first-team and applies himself really well.

"He is a good kid and wants to try and get better. Both he and Cal have done really well tonight and, hopefully, they have given Ryan something to think about moving forward to Saturday.”