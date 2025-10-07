Maleace Asamoah in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic assistant coach Glenn Whelan expressed his frustration after his side slipped to a late 2-1 defeat against Wolves Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy, but was delighted with the opportunity to hand debuts to young players.

Goalkeeper Toby Savin made his first appearance for Wigan after joining as a free agent in the summer, while Joe Gilbertson, Joe Adams and Charlie Hughes came off the bench to feature in the second half.

In a game short of rhythm and clear-cut chances, Wolves took the lead when Tom Edozie fired a low strike past Savin.

But Latics rallied and pulled level on the half-hour mark when Maleace Asamoah Jr coolly finished off a lightning-fast break.

Whelan handed three debuts to young players in an attempt to inject a spark into a low-key second half, but it was Wolves who found a late winner when Mateus Mane was brought down by James Knott and stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

“In any game, you want to try to score goals and create opportunities, and that’s up to us to work on,” said Whelan. “But our team is patched up with 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds playing. We have been able to give the young players an opportunity, and that is what this competition is about.

“We work with Maleace daily to try and get him to improve and be better at getting into goal-scoring opportunities. The boy has all the talent in the world, and it’s now up to him to go and show everybody what he can do.

“He performs on the training ground, and hopefully tonight’s finish will give him loads of confidence to showcase his talent in the first-team going forward.

“It is all about creating opportunities and scoring goals. We work on patterns of play in training and have a way of playing. Most of that team was patched up, and we have not had much time to introduce them to our style.

“Some of the younger lads were called up to train with us yesterday and have only had one session with us before the game against Wolves. Some of them impressed, but some of them still have work to do. Today was about finding out where they are all at.

When asked how it felt to hand first-year scholar Hughes his debut, Whelan said: “It was great to give Charlie and Joe Gilbertson a chance. Neither of them has trained with us.

“They are young lads who are confident in their ability, and they have grasped the opportunity well. We said to them that they should treat it as a normal game, that they should go out, express themselves and enjoy it.

“There are loads to work on, but we have got important minutes into senior bodies who have come back from injury and are trying to get their fitness up. We did not create as much as I would have liked, but we took our goal really well.”

Latics are back in League One action on Saturday when they host Wycombe Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium, 3pm kick-off.

