Glenn Whelan picked up three points from his first home game in interim charge

Glenn Whelan admitted Wigan Athletic's 1-0 victory over Cambridge United had been 'all about the result, not the performance'.

The Dubliner saw Latics follow up the midweek draw at Mansfield with three points against the struggling U's, thanks to Luke Robinson's goal with 17 minutes remaining.

A return of four points from his two matches in interim charge means Latics now hold a 10-point buffer over the League One drop-zone, with a game in hand.

And Whelan was in no doubt as to the importance of the much-needed win on home soil.

"It was a very important win for us, to back up the draw we got on Tuesday," he said. "No matter how today's game went, it was all about the three points...how we got them didn't matter.

"There's loads of things we can improve on, and get better at, but it wasn't about performance today, just the result.

"I loved the gritty and determination...it's not just the 11 who started, or the 18 in the squad, but everyone in the squad is giving us everything at the moment.

"We've got no real bad characters in the squad...just players who give you everything, and that's what it's all about.

"It could have been tough, and a few results don't go your way, and you could have found yourself looking over your shoulder. But now we've hopefully started on the right foot going forwards.

"Cambridge were fighting for their lives, they're in a predicament they're trying to get out of. And sometimes these games can be tougher against teams at the top of the league.

"We weren't particularly great in the first half, and we let the lads know that at half-time. In the second half, we dug in, and then we created some really good opportunities.

"And hopefully we gave the fans something to shout about and sing about, which we're pleased about."

Robinson had only been on the field for 11 minutes when he followed up to net from close range with 17 minutes to go, after Baba Adeeko’s shot had been parried out by Nathan Baxter.

Up to that point, it looked as though honours would end even, with defences largely having been on top.

Adeeko had almost created an opening goal for Dale Taylor, after nodding back a cross from Luke Chambers – making his first appearances in more than five months – only for the on-loan Nottingham Forest striker to miss his kick.

But Cambridge settled into the game and twice threatened Sam Tickle’s goal.

First, Dom Ballard wriggled his way through the home defence, and Tickle had to make a fantastic save to keep him out.

Then, James Brophy sent a left-foot shot inches over Tickle's crossbar.

After Taylor had come with inches of applying the finishing touches to a superb cross from James Carragher, Jonny Smith had a couple of good chances for Wigan.

Both stemmed from him cutting in off the right wing, only for his first effort to fly past the post, and the second one being saved by Bishop.

However, Bishop was finally beaten deep in the final quarter, when Robinson was first to react after Adeeko’s shot had only been half saved.

Latics are now 10 points clear of the League One drop-zone, with a game in hand, while Tickle’s clean sheet was his 14th of another hugely-consistent campaign on a personal level.