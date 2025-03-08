Luke Robinson is Wigan Athletic hero against Cambridge United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Mar 2025
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 19:35 BST
Luke Robinson is mobbed by James Carragher after netting the only goal
Substitute Luke Robinson’s first senior goal was enough to give managerless Wigan Athletic a much-needed three points against struggling Cambridge United.

The young left-back had only been on the field for 11 minutes when he followed up to net from close range with 17 minutes to go, after Baba Adeeko’s shot had been parried out by Nathan Bishop.

Up to that point, it looked as though honours would end even, with defences largely having been on top.

Adeeko had almost created an opening goal for Dale Taylor, after nodding back a cross from Luke Chambers – making his first appearances in more than five months – only for the on-loan Nottingham Forest striker to miss his kick.

But Cambridge settled into the game and twice threatened Sam Tickle’s goal.

First, Dom Ballard wriggled his way through the home defence, and Tickle had to make a fantastic save to keep him out.

Then, James Brophy sent a left-foot shot inches over Tickle's crossbar.

After Taylor had come with inches of applying the finishing touches to a superb cross from James Carragher, Jonny Smith had a couple of good chances for Wigan.

Both stemmed from him cutting in off the right wing, only for his first effort to fly past the post, and the second one being saved by Bishop.

However, Bishop was finally beaten deep in the final quarter, when Robinson was first to react after Adeeko’s shot had only been half saved.

Latics are now 10 points clear of the League One drop-zone, with a game in hand, while Tickle’s clean sheet was his 14th of another hugely-consistent campaign on a personal level.

