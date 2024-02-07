Go Fund Me started after Ashton Town clash abandoned after sickening incident

Ashton Town's Kevin Pollard faces a lengthy time out of the game after sustaining a double leg fracture in midweek

A bumper crowd had turned up at the Barton’s Group Stadium to see second-placed Town host third-placed Atherton, with both sides looking to close the gap on leaders St Helens.

But an unfortunate incident involving Town man Kevin Pollard resulted in the game being stopped.

Town confirmed Pollard broke his right leg in two places and will be out of action for a long period of time.

"The club can confirm @kevpollardefc has sustained a double fracture of his right leg, and will undergo surgery," the club posted via social media. "We will work with Kev and his young family to ensure we limit any impact this has on them in the coming weeks/months."

With the player now looking at weeks if not months off work, friends have opened an online fundraising page to support his family during his recovery.

“On Tuesday 6th February, Kev Pollard sustained a double fracture of his right leg while playing for Ashton Town,” read the mission statement.

"Kev was then given the option of having an operation to have pins inserted with the recovery time approximately several months or having it within a cast and heal on its own accord which is a longer process. Kev has opted to take the shorter option although the op is going to keep him out of work for 12 weeks.

"Unfortunately, Kev doesn't have personal insurance and will now only receive SSP (Statutory Sick Pay) from his employer.

"Ashton Town Football Club will continue to assist him financially while he and his family adjust to the circumstances, and was wondering if the wider football community could assist in any way.

"For those who know Kev, having played with or against him, he will be slightly embarrassed by the fund, but we feel it’s important he feels just how much he is loved and respected of which this has already been portrayed on social media.

"We don't want the family feeling any unwanted stress regarding finances during this time, and we are confident any contributions will be received with huge gratitude from Kev, his wife Samantha and young daughter Hallie.”