The former Manchester United junior missed Saturday's home defeat to Watford with a cracked rib.

Club captain Jamie Jones stepped up and had a fine game between the sticks, and he'll retain the gloves at least until the forthcoming World Cup break.

Jamie Jones is set for a run in the Latics side with Ben Amos sidelined

"Ben cracked a rib at QPR last weekend, so it's a case of 'watch this space' with that," admitted manager Leam Richardson.

"It'll be at least a few weeks I'm sure, so it'll be after the World Cup when he's back."

Latics were already missing Charlie Wyke (hamstring), Ryan Nyambe (knee) and Callum Lang (ankle).

They had hoped to welcome back Tom Pearce, but he was a spectator at the weekend sporting a ankle boot after getting injured playing for the Under-23s in the week.

On loan Ashley Fletcher will at least be available to face Stoke on Wednesday night after being unable to face his parent club Watford on Saturday.

But that is tempered by the loss of Graeme Shinnie, who picked up his fifth booking of the campaign - triggering a one-game suspension - against the Hornets.

"It's the time of year where players are picking up suspensions, and competitive players like Graeme are always at risk," mused Richardson.

"In that area of the pitch, you always want them to have that edge, and we'll miss him."

On the injury situation, he added: "Charlie will be touch and go for Wednesday.

"But Ryan won't be back until after the break, he’s damaged the ligament behind his knee.

"And Tom is waiting to see a specialist next week.

"Look, all our players are important, but you look at Charlie, Callum, Ben and Ryan, you're taking four players who'd arguably expect to start a game.

"But it's part and parcel of what you need at this level, and it's a squad which is always evolving and ready to go every 72 hours."

Curtis Tilt and Max Power are also treading a disciplinary tightrope at the moment.