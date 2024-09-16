Gregor Rioch on Wigan Athletic righting a wrong by bringing 'home' Jensen Weir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Rioch has admitted it 'felt really special' to bring Jensen Weir back to Wigan Athletic - and right a huge wrong from four years ago when he left during administration.

The 22-year-old midfielder rejoined Latics in the last week of the transfer window after four years with Premier League outfit Brighton.

And he underlined why Latics had been so desperate to bring him 'home' with a man-of-the-match showing on his second 'debut' at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Jensen Weir was outstanding on his second full 'debut' for Latics at Bristol Rovers

Weir spent most of his time at Brighton out on loan, with positive spells at Morecambe and Cambridge being followed by less successful tenures at Blackpool and Port Vale.

Rioch, however, insists his experiences will all help him become the player everyone in the Wigan Academy felt he was destined to become - before footballing fate intervened.

"I was delighted to bring one of our own back to Wigan Athletic, it really felt special," said Rioch, in an exclusive interview with Wigan Today.

"Jensen is such a wonderful young man, from a wonderful family, and it was a great opportunity to bring him back to the north west.

"He had an incredible loan at Morecambe, after Cambridge, before two tough loans last season at Blackpool and Port Vale, which I was really pleased about, because he's had to come through adversity and challenges for perhaps the first time.

"I love that about a young player, when it's not always all-singing, all-dancing...he's really had to work hard to get through. We've brought back an England youth international, our youngest ever player, and I think he's started very well."

Latics also saw a number of summer bids turned down for Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph – a Wigan Academy colleague of Weir’s, who was sold to Swansea in 2021 with the club still feeling the effects of administration.

While Tottenham midfielder Alfie Devine and Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt – whose sales in 2020, along with Weir, helped to save the club before new owners were found – also saw their Latics stories cut short before they’d really begun.

"We know those players, we know what this club means to them, and what they mean to us,” acknowledged Rioch. “If ever there's an opportunity to bring them back, then we will obviously look at that.

"But they're also doing well in what they're doing at their own clubs and in life. Maybe in the future? Who knows..."