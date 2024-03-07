Latics have unveiled plans for the launch of their first official women's team

An all-new 'Wigan Athletic Women' will be up and running in time for the 2024-25, with open trials to be held from as early as May.

The Lancashire FA has already approved the club’s registration within the football pyramid, with the team’s league participation to be confirmed in due course.

“This is groundbreaking news for us at Wigan Athletic Football Club with our first-ever official women’s team," said Rioch. "And we are therefore really excited about the future.

“The women’s game has progressed rapidly over the past 10 years, and it’s really important we develop our own, and give more opportunities to women and girls in the area.

“The north west is a hotbed of football, and Wigan as a borough is well versed with women and girls football teams at different clubs who are doing an amazing job.

"And we see this as a great opportunity for Wigan Athletic to start from afresh and enhance the offer.

"We’ll be holding open trials in May, and we’ll be putting in place an infrastructure of coaches, players and support staff for the women’s team.

"We’ll start with one team, but obviously look to progress that over the coming years, which will hopefully support the senior team.”

The club is currently working on securing a regular home for the women’s team to play their fixtures on a Sunday.

Moving forward, the club will look to create a female focus group with anyone who is involved in the women’s game, including local grassroots football teams playing a big part as they lend their experience, help us shape the offer and build on the great work which already goes on across the borough.

"We are thrilled to launch the Club's first official Wigan Athletic Women’s team," said Latics chairman Ben Goodburn.

“Since we took ownership of the football club, enhancing football opportunities for women and girls in the town has been a key priority of ours.

“We will help provide the team with the resources, support and governance it needs to grow, and we are conﬁdent this investment will not only help the team but women's football in the borough.”

Longer-term, the vision is to offer a structured team that falls under the official Wigan Athletic brand.

The club aims to develop younger age groups in the future which ultimately provides a professional environment fulfilled by professional coaches and staff which gives us the infrastructure to move forward in the years ahead.

Head of safeguarding Genna Banks said: “Outside of work I have been part of a really successful grassroots rugby club, and it is great to be involved in supporting the football club in developing a women’s and girls section.

“It’s really important we continue the great work of the local grassroots clubs, and make sure the girls in our town have the opportunity to represent their hometown club.

“I am sure the grassroots clubs will work with us to help build on the offer.

"All clubs want their girls to go on and play for the best and we are hoping we can provide that in the future.”

Lancashire FA’s Women’s Recreational Football Officer Katie Makinson added: “This launch of the Wigan Athletic Women’s team shows the continued growth of women and girls football in the county.

"It was a pleasure to guide club officials through the process to set up and affiliate their new team and we are looking forward to seeing the success they achieve.”

The news came less than 24 hours after the 'Wigan Athletic Ladies' organisation - who have never been officially affiliated with the men's football club - released a statement of their own.

"We would like to advise that our 25-year link to Wigan Athletic Football Club, owned by Mike Danson, has now officially come to an end," read the statement. "Following two meetings with club officials over the past eight months, this decision was taken by the Wigan Athletic Football Club board and confirmed by Gregor Rioch on February 8, 2024."

Included was a quote from the chair of Wigan Athletic Ladies, Kevin Spencer, who said: "While we are naturally disappointed with the news from Wigan Athletic Football Club we - as we have always done - must respect and accept their decision.

"Ever since Flo and Brian Mather formed our club in 1999, we have strived to represent the town of Wigan with great pride, and we will continue to do so.

"Our passion to advance the cause of ladies and girls' football is undiminished, indeed we will work even harder to do so.

"As a club, we are hugely thankful to the Whelan family and also Brenda Spencer, who were so instrumental and supportive in the early days.

"Nothing really changes as far as we as a club are concerned. We will remain as Wigan Athletic Ladies & Girls, and we will continue to grow and give the best opportunities to female players and at the highest level.

"For us, this has always been about advancing the level of football, irrespective of the recent gain in popularity of the women's sport.