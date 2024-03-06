.

Some 16 first-team players and five voluntary coaching staff - as well as around 20 family and friends - made the trip to the entertainment capital of the world.

However, instead of aiming for the gaming casinos, the girls had their sights set on the prestigious Mayors Cup, featuring 24 teams all fancying their chances of striking it lucky.

The girls - a dozen of whom are current Under-17’s, with the other four still at secondary school - won all three group games against FC Fire (3-0), Timber Thorns (2-1) and SC 06 Elite (3-2).

In the quarter-final, they enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Red Lions - a UK-based Scholarship programme into the US - which set-up a last-four clash against North West United.

After a 1-1 draw - during which Latics Ladies saw a late 'winning' goal disallowed for offside - the girls lost 4-3 on penalties.

Local side the Las Vegas Academy were the overall winners, but Latics Ladies chairman Kevin Spencer insisted the whole experience was nothing less than an unqualified success.

“This season we re-introduced a new open-age women’s team under the guidance of Chris Knights - who is also at Manchester United Girls Academy - and JP Ditchfield," he said.

"As part of the football programme we wanted to test the team in one of the best tournaments in the world, so we took a squad to Las Vegas for eight days.

"We are blessed to have a unique group here at Wigan. This squad, which plays open age football in the UK, consists of only 16 and 17 year old players.

"I can’t stress how well these girls have played and how well they have represented their families and the town of Wigan. Everyone in Vegas now knows about female football in Wigan!

"It’s been a fabulous experience and opportunity, and we have already been invited back next year.