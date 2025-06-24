Ryan Reynolds celebrates on the pitch at Wrexham with Paul Mullin

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has issued an emotional farewell to Paul Mullin following his loan move from Wrexham to Wigan Athletic.

Mullin has been a talismanic figure for Wrexham since Tinsel Town A-lister Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh club in 2021.

After scoring an impressive 110 goals in 172 matches for the Red Dragons - and helping them to three promotions in a row - Mullin has become Latics’ third summer signing on a season-long loan.

And his contribution to the Wrexham cause was underlined by Reynolds being moved enough to produce a heartfelt goodbye – delivered to his legion of followers.

Posting a video on his Instagram account, Reynolds wrote: "I can’t imagine seeing Mulls on loan and in another kit. We wouldn’t be where we are without his heart, skill and work ethic. We love you, @paulmullin12."

The clip ended with the words: "Take good care of him, Wigan. We love you Paul."

Mullin has been a central figure in the award-winning 'Welcome to Wrexham' TV docuseries and even had a non-speaking cameo role in Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine as Welshpool, a Welsh version of Deadpool.

Indeed, Mullin was asked about his unlikely film career after being unveiled at the Brick Community Stadium.

"It’s been quite hard and strange to be honest,” he said. “You’re playing in the National League, but because of who the owners were, and the attention because of the documentary, I ended up probably getting a lot more attention than many players who play in the Premier League who are a lot better at football than me.

"But I’m one of those people that just gets on with it, I just tried to be myself and roll with it. I found it quite funny. Everyone always mentions the film, and I didn’t realise quite how big Marvel was until it suddenly became so big in my life.

"It was just a phenomenal experience, and I’ll forever be grateful to the owners and to Ryan for allowing me to be in the movie. It was a brilliant experience, but it’s not until people ask you about it that you realise what a big thing it was.”

Mullin's game-time at Wrexham was limited last season following surgery on a long-standing back issue.

He has two years left on his Racecourse contract, but was pushed down the pecking order by the January arrivals of strikers Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez .

The Red Dragons further added to their forward department last week by signing Ryan Hardie from Plymouth in a reported £700,000 deal.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was also quick to wish Mullin well.

“I’d like to wish Paul all the best for his loan move," said Parkinson. "It’s a good opportunity for him to get back to playing regular first-team football and I’m sure he’s going to be a great signing for Wigan Athletic."

Former Latics star James McClean, who is now Wrexham’s captain, posted on Instagram: "All the best mate @paulmullin12. Rip it up."