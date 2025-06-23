Paul Mullin gets used to his new surroundings at the Brick Community Stadium

'Firepower, know-how and experience' - three key qualities Paul Mullin will bring to Wigan Athletic after joining from Wrexham on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So says Latics boss Ryan Lowe, who tried to sign the player during his time at Plymouth Argyle - and who is delighted to get his man second time around.

“I am delighted that we’ve managed to sign Paul," said the Latics head coach. He’ll be a great addition to the group and is a player who is a proven goal scorer in the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has won promotion in his last three seasons with Wrexham AFC and will add firepower, know-how and experience to the group, which is really important.

“He is here because he is hungry to score more goals, win games and contribute to Wigan Athletic Football Club.

"Paul is the type of character we want in the dressing room, and his experience will help support the team on and off the pitch.”

Mullin has two years left on his Wrexham contract, but his desire for first-team football has led to him seeking a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Gregor Rioch believes Mullin will prove to be a 'valuable role model for our young players'.

He said: "We’re really pleased to have brought Paul to Wigan Athletic. We’ve been looking to add an experienced goal scorer to the squad for some time, and Paul fits that profile perfectly.

"His professionalism, work ethic, and wealth of experience make him a natural addition to our team.

"We believe he will not only provide immediate quality on the pitch but also serve as a valuable role model for our younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul is a forward who can lead the line effectively and possesses the attributes in front of goal that we’ve been looking for.

"We’d also like to extend our thanks to Wrexham AFC for facilitating the move, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Paul can achieve during his time with us."

Mullin becomes Latics' third summer signing, after the arrival of Fraser Murray from Kilmarnock and Christian Saydee from Portsmouth.

He netted 110 goals in 172 outings across all competitions for Wrexham, making him the seventh highest scorer in the club’s 160-year history.