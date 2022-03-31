How much did Wigan Athletic spend on agents' fees last year?
Wigan Athletic spent the third highest amount of all League One clubs on agents' fees in the year up to January 31, 2022.
By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:42 pm
Thanks largely to having to assemble virtually a completely new squad last summer, Latics committed £355,774 in intermediary and agents' fees, according to figures released by the Football Association.
Sheffield Wednesday were the biggest spenders, at a whopping £796,224.
Ipswich Town were runners-up, with £779,739, with Latics a distant third, just in front of Sunderland at £310,244.
League One clubs spent a total of £4,426,888.