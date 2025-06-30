The Latics players have been enjoying getting back to work in the sunshine at Christopher Park

It's only a list including the names of all 24 teams in League One over and over again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the fixture lists do somehow make next season - should we be already calling it 'this season'? - seem a little bit more real.

And at first glance, the fixture list appeared rather more 'friendly' than in some previous seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive period sees us only travelling as far as Bradford and Burton between Christmas Day and New Year's Day, with nice big home games on either side.

There's only a couple of Tuesday night long-haul stinkers, in the form of Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

Similarly, the club has only seen two home games scheduled for Tuesday nights - which traditionally see a drop-off in attendance compared to weekends.

Even the international breaks seem to have been kinder to Latics, who have lost FOUR and THREE scheduled home games to midweek due to call-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, there is an even split with two out of the four weekends which may be affected falling on home games, which is at least fair enough.

It's worth pointing out all this hasn't happened by chance.

The EFL and the fixture programmers haven't suddenly decided to look after Wigan Athletic.

It's come after constant lobbying over the years by new managing director Sarah Guilfoyle, who has consistently called on the league to adopt a more sensible, more reasonable approach to the fixture list.

And whisper it quietly, but it looks as though those concerns have finally been taken into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not just about fairness...it's also about cold hard cash.

Switching games from the weekend to midweek costs a club like Latics thousands and thousands of pounds.

Times that by three or four during the course of a season, and you'll see why it matters.

Midweek matches don't have the same appeal as at the weekend.

Fans without season tickets are less inclined to 'walk up'.

The sponsors' lounges are noticeably less full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even those with season tickets - especially those with young children - can't be blamed for staying at home and watching it on the red button.

It's extra problems that a League One football club doesn't need - especially one aiming to move closer to self-sustainability.

Hopefully the 'kinder' fixture list will lead to the stadium being more populated next season.

It's hugely heartening to hear season ticket sales are already up on this time last year, ahead of Tuesday's early bird deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early transfer activity will undoubtedly have helped with that, as a real feel-good factor has already appeared around the place.

With the club and fans now able to plan their season around more home games on a Saturday, with less potential midweek distraction, hopefully that figure will rise further, as the team gets back on the field this weekend to kick-off its pre-season programme at Chorley.

Elsewhere, massive congratulations to the England Under-21s, who retained their Euro crown in style over the weekend.

You still can’t tell me the squad wouldn’t be improved by the presence of our own Sam Tickle...but that’s another story.

It is so heartening to see so much talent coming through, however, and hopefully that will bear similar fruit for the senior side in the coming years.