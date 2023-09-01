News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

How Wigan Athletic delayed Sam Tickle's scholarship to help him reach England call-up

Wigan Athletic Sporting Director Gregor Rioch has revealed 'the hairs stood up on the back of my neck' when he learned of Sam Tickle's England Under-21 call-up.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Rioch - the club's long-time Academy chief - has witnessed first hand the 21-year-old goalkeeper's progression through the ranks.

Read More
LIVE: DEADLINE DAY BLOG - All the news and views from the Wigan Athletic camp on...

He even delayed Tickle's scholarship for a year to aid his development, and has been rewarded by a truly heart-warming moment for everyone connected with the club.

Sam Tickle is now the flagbearer for the Latics Academy, according to Gregor RiochSam Tickle is now the flagbearer for the Latics Academy, according to Gregor Rioch
Sam Tickle is now the flagbearer for the Latics Academy, according to Gregor Rioch
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I was told of the news, the hairs stood up on the back of my neck'' because one of the young lads representing our football club through the Academy has achieved such a great honour of being called up for England Under-21s.

"It filled me with immense pride, and I’m really excited for Sam and proud of him for everything he’s achieved so far.

“He’s a huge example to another young, aspiring footballer that the journey is not linear, and there are many highs, lows and different learning curves along the way.

"Sam came to us at a very young age, and we delayed his scholarship for a year to enable him time to develop physically.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What Sam has always done - even through adversity - is show great courage, a great attitude and a real application to work.

“He’s really invested in his own career, and spent time developing himself, so it’s a great example to any young footballer.

“I’m really pleased for Sam, and his family, including his parents who would have stood in the rain three nights a week, and in the cold weather, turning up relentlessly to support their son in the development of a young lad who is highly ambitious to make the grade as a professional footballer.

“I am extremely proud of the football club to have a homegrown England Under-21 because Leighton Baines was the last one in 2006.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re coming a long way, and Sam is a flagship bearer now for the next person, so well done to him!"

Lee Carsley’s England side will travel to Luxembourg on Monday, September 11 for their first competitive match since their Euros triumph.

Related topics:England