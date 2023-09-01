How Wigan Athletic delayed Sam Tickle's scholarship to help him reach England call-up

Rioch - the club's long-time Academy chief - has witnessed first hand the 21-year-old goalkeeper's progression through the ranks.

He even delayed Tickle's scholarship for a year to aid his development, and has been rewarded by a truly heart-warming moment for everyone connected with the club.

Sam Tickle is now the flagbearer for the Latics Academy, according to Gregor Rioch

“When I was told of the news, the hairs stood up on the back of my neck'' because one of the young lads representing our football club through the Academy has achieved such a great honour of being called up for England Under-21s.

"It filled me with immense pride, and I’m really excited for Sam and proud of him for everything he’s achieved so far.

“He’s a huge example to another young, aspiring footballer that the journey is not linear, and there are many highs, lows and different learning curves along the way.

"Sam came to us at a very young age, and we delayed his scholarship for a year to enable him time to develop physically.

"What Sam has always done - even through adversity - is show great courage, a great attitude and a real application to work.

“He’s really invested in his own career, and spent time developing himself, so it’s a great example to any young footballer.

“I’m really pleased for Sam, and his family, including his parents who would have stood in the rain three nights a week, and in the cold weather, turning up relentlessly to support their son in the development of a young lad who is highly ambitious to make the grade as a professional footballer.

“I am extremely proud of the football club to have a homegrown England Under-21 because Leighton Baines was the last one in 2006.

"We’re coming a long way, and Sam is a flagship bearer now for the next person, so well done to him!"