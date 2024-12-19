Wigan Athletic will have added incentive to give their fans an early Christmas present this weekend with victory over League One's bottom club Shrewsbury Town.

Because according to a new study, the Brick Community Stadium has been labelled 'officially the worst value stadium for goal-based entertainment' in the third tier.

Boffins have analysed the number of goals scored at all EFL games so far this year, in relation to the average cost of attending each game in 2024.

Wigan's Brick Community Stadium

An ‘entertainment value’ score was then tallied, with Latics - with one more home game of the year to come - ranking bottom of the pile.

Over the last 12 months, Latics have scored only 22 league goals, with just 40 goals bagged in total at WN5, where the average matchday ticket price of £26.

Fans attending every league game there so far would have paid 65p per goal - which is three times higher than the cost per goal at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.

Using a weighted index formula, which considered 70 per cent towards home team goals scored and 30 per cent towards total goals in each match to assess the most entertaining stadiums, the Brick scored only 30.02 out of 100.

Hopefully a big win over Shrewsbury – rock bottom of the ‘real’ league table – will help Latics climb out of the ‘drop zone’ before the end of the year!

Full table: 1 Peterborough United (£0.23 per goal, 85.03 entertainment value); 2 Wycombe Wanderers (£0.33, 70.22); 3 Crawley Town (£0.21, 66.38); 4 Wrexham (£0.35, 62.65); 5 Bolton Wanderers (£0.38, 60.66); 6 Stockport County (£0.34, 60.14); 7 Reading (£0.45, 58.75); 8 Barnsley (£0.31, 57.71); 9 Mansfield Town (£0.37, 55.64); 10 Huddersfield Town (£0.34, 55.54); 11 Birmingham City (£0.46, 54.32); 12 Lincoln City (£0.42, 50.08); 13 Exeter City (£0.37, 47.43); 14 Bristol Rovers (£0.40, 47.21); 15 Blackpool (£0.45, 45.92); 16 Leyton Orient (£0.42, 44.14); 17 Charlton Athletic (£0.50, 41.68); 18 Burton Albion (£0.34, 41.46); 19 Northampton Town (£0.45, 39.28); 20 Shrewsbury Town (£0.38, 39.06); 21 Rotherham United (£0.58, 35.31); 22 Stevenage (£0.51, 34.16); 23 Cambridge United (£0.45, 33.80); 24 Wigan Athletic (£0.65, 30.02).