Huddersfield Town boss on 'varied' Wigan Athletic challenge

That's according to head coach Danny Schofield, who spent time under Leam Richardson and Paul Cook at Accrington a decade ago.

"Wigan are a really competitive team," he said.

Danny Schofield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leam's got a really good squad together there, all working together in the same direction.

"They've been varied in terms of their style of play and formations from what we've seen, but we know it'll be a challenging game, as they all are in the Championship."

Schofield remembers working with Richardson at the beginning of the 2012-13 campaign, during a loan spell from Rotherham.

"Leam was the assistant manager to Paul Cook when I had a three-month loan spell there," he added.

"You seem to cross paths with so many people in football, on coaching courses and in games.

"He'd just retired from playing and was starting his coaching career, and it'll be good to see him again.

"He's done very well in management, credit to him, after a similar playing career to me, the kind of same level, and making his way up through coaching in the Academy and being an assistant before becoming head coach."

Schofield took charge of Huddersfield – for whom he played the majority of his playing career – in July following the resignation of Carlos Corberan.