News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Huddersfield Town boss on 'varied' Wigan Athletic challenge

Huddersfield Town are readying themselves for a tough game against a 'really competitive' Wigan Athletic side on Tuesday night.

By Paul Kendrick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:13 am

That's according to head coach Danny Schofield, who spent time under Leam Richardson and Paul Cook at Accrington a decade ago.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Athletic: EFL issue statement on midweek games

"Wigan are a really competitive team," he said.

Danny Schofield

Most Popular

"Leam's got a really good squad together there, all working together in the same direction.

"They've been varied in terms of their style of play and formations from what we've seen, but we know it'll be a challenging game, as they all are in the Championship."

Schofield remembers working with Richardson at the beginning of the 2012-13 campaign, during a loan spell from Rotherham.

"Leam was the assistant manager to Paul Cook when I had a three-month loan spell there," he added.

"You seem to cross paths with so many people in football, on coaching courses and in games.

"He'd just retired from playing and was starting his coaching career, and it'll be good to see him again.

"He's done very well in management, credit to him, after a similar playing career to me, the kind of same level, and making his way up through coaching in the Academy and being an assistant before becoming head coach."

Schofield took charge of Huddersfield – for whom he played the majority of his playing career – in July following the resignation of Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers – who lost to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final last term – have lost five of their opening seven fixtures to lie second bottom of the table.

Leam RichardsonHuddersfield TownPaul CookAccrington