Wigan Athletic: EFL issue statement on midweek games
Wigan Athletic's Championship clash at Huddersfield Town tomorrow will definitely go ahead.
Football in the UK was suspended over the weekend as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, who died last Thursday aged 96.
The EFL have confirmed the midweek programme will be unaffected.
A statement read: "The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.
"A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.
"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.
"Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols."