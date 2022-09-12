Wigan Athletic: EFL issue statement on midweek games

Football in the UK was suspended over the weekend as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, who died last Thursday aged 96.

The EFL have confirmed the midweek programme will be unaffected.

The EFL have issued a statement regarding the midweek fixtures

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read: "The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

"A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.