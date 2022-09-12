News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: EFL issue statement on midweek games

Wigan Athletic's Championship clash at Huddersfield Town tomorrow will definitely go ahead.

By Paul Kendrick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:16 am

Football in the UK was suspended over the weekend as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, who died last Thursday aged 96.

Wigan Athletic old-boy slams decision to postpone fixtures

The EFL have confirmed the midweek programme will be unaffected.

The EFL have issued a statement regarding the midweek fixtures

A statement read: "The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

"A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

"Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols."

