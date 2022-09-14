Huddersfield Town boss pays price of losing 'must win' to Wigan Athletic

The Terriers announced they had parted company with Schofield on Wednesday morning, just hours after Latics had secured a 2-1 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

It was a sixth defeat in eight league games for Town, with only Coventry City - who have played three games fewer - below them on the ladder.

Will Keane in action for Latics at Huddersfield

And Schofield's words and demeanour in the post-match press conference suggested he knew what was in the offing.

"Yeah, I know this job comes with a lot of pressure," he said.

"When you're not winning games, when you're losing games, the pressure's mounting, and I take full responsibility for that."

When asked whether he felt his job was at risk, Schofield added: "I can't really answer that question, that's for somebody else to decide.

"You do actually feel a lot of pressure in this job, but you have to try and control that pressure.

"My focus is just on what I can control, seeing where we can improve all the time.

"The players have again given me everything out there on the pitch, and the result's obviously not what we were looking for.

"We placed a lot of importance on this game, probably more than the others, because of the run of results we've had.