Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Huddersfield Town victory

Latics dominated for the first hour, and took the lead through Will Keane's penalty, after Callum Lang was fouled in the box.

Jack Whatmough headed against a post at the start of the second half, before Lang looked certain to score, only to take the ball too wide in rounding ex-Latics goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Leam Richardson

After a raft of attacking substitutions, Huddersfield started knocking on the door,with Curtis Tilt having to clear off the line from Danny Ward.

The respite was only temporary, however, as Tom Lees finally equalised with 15 minutes remaining.

Within seconds of the restart, Jordan Rhodes fired against the bar from a tight angle, with Jamie Joes making a couple of fine saves to keep Latics level.

However, just as a Townwiner looked inevitable, James McClean found Lang, who fired home into the bottom corner with eight minutes left.

"I thought the game summed up the Championship," said Richardson.

"You have to defend at times, no matter how well you're playing.

"For the first hour, I thought we were really good value as an away team for our lead.

"I thought we controlled large parts of the game, before we had to ride our luck a little bit at times.

"At the same time, we hit the post, Callum goes round the goalkeeper and can't score, and I thought the game may have changed on that.

"They threw caution to the wind, put a few more attackers on, and you expect them to give you a challenge, which you have to accept.

"The character we showed to stay in the game, the fitness levels, the substitutes that came on to the pitch, the strong habits we have, our work ethic served us well.

"To then take the game back up the other end of the game, was huge credit to our players."

Latics are now up to the dizzy heights of eighth place in the fledgling Championship table.