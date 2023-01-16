Latics host the Hatters at the DW after a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road last weekend, with a home tie against Grimsby Town next for the winners.

Despite Latics' precarious position at the foot of the Championship, Hughes says they'll be going all out to stay in the famous old competition.

Charlie Hughes has impressed on outings for Latics this term

“It’s absolutely brilliant," said Hughes, who was only nine when Latics won the cup against Manchester City in 2013.

"Everyone grows up watching the FA Cup, and it’s a competition where anything can happen.

"I know the club has a proud history in this competition, and I remember when they beat Manchester City to win it in 2013, even though I was only young at the time.

"Our supporters feel a special affiliation with the FA Cup, and as players, we recognise that and want to do everything we can to do well and make them proud.”

Hughes made a surprise return to the side in the first game against Luton, and played so well he retained his spot for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Cardiff.

"It was great to return from injury and make my FA Cup debut last weekend," he said. "And I’m hoping we can put in a good performance to get in the fourth round of the competition.

"Luton gave us a tough game at their place, and they’ve been performing really well in the league.

"We know we will have to be at our best to get a positive result, but as always, we will give everything that we’ve got to try and win the game.”

Hughes is hoping home advantage will help Latics get over the line against Luton.

“The fans have been brilliant, and I have already noticed what a huge difference they make on a weekly basis," he added.

"The biggest difference from Academy football is the fans, and I enjoy it more because it puts good pressure on myself and the team to perform.