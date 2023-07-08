News you can trust since 1853
Humphrys at the double as Wigan Athletic kick-off pre-season with a win

Stephen Humphrys was on the mark at the double as Wigan Athletic beat Hungarian second-tier side BFC Siofok 3-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Budapest.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Jul 2023, 21:03 BST- 1 min read

The big striker - who is back in the fold after spending last season on loan at Hearts - had Latics 2-0 up in the first half, taking advantage of good work from Charlie Wyke for the first and new-boy Matt Smith for the second.

After the home side pulled one back through Nagy Richard, Callum McManaman - back with Latics for a third spell - made it 3-1 off a Will Keane assist.

Stephen Humphrys has started as he means to go on after returning to LaticsStephen Humphrys has started as he means to go on after returning to Latics
Ricard ensured a close finish by converting a late penalty, but Latics had enough in the tank to see out the game.

Latics fielded a completely separate XI in both halves, to give everyone the chance for some match minutes, with new signings Smith and Liam Morrison appearing for the first time.

The first half was a more youthful side, with Charlie Hughes captaining the likes of Sam Tickle, Luke Robinson, Harry McHugh, Joe Adams and Chris Sze, alongside more senior figures such as Humphrys, Thelo Aasgaard and Charlie Wyke.

The team for the second period was skippered by Callum Lang, and included Jack Whatmough and McManaman as well as youngsters Ethan Mitchell, Baba Adeeko, Scott Smith, Youssef Chentouf and Luke Brennan.

Latics have one more day in Hungary before returning to the UK, where they’ll get back to the graft at Christopher Park ahead of pre-season fixtures against Everton, Tranmere and Morecambe.

