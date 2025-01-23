Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney says he's desperate to rekindle the siege mentality that underpinned last season for Wigan Athletic.

Latics managed to defy the odds during the first season of the Mike Danson era, finishing in the top half despite upheaval on and off the pitch.

It had been hoped this term would be more plain sailing, but Latics host Bristol Rovers on Saturday down in 17th place, with 30 points from their 25 matches played.

"I want the feeling back from last year," said Maloney, who celebrates two years in charge at the beginning of next week. "It felt like we were massive underdogs right from the off, starting the season on minus eight, under a transfer embargo.

"Every home game was a big feeling of being here to fight, and I want that again. But I know that comes first and foremost from us...we set that on the pitch...and that's what we need to get back to.

"It's slowly getting built back up...the football side and the finances are slowly getting built back up. Obviously last year, we had a big cost-cutting drive, and that's still happening again this year, in terms of football staff.

"I think it will be gradually built back up, to give this club a chance of promotion, but even now I still believe if we can get it right - in terms of recruitment, with our Academy players - we can beat any team in this league.

"It's all about consistency...but we're still trying to get to grips with where we're trying to get back to."

Latics are aiming to bounce back from the midweek home defeat at the hands of rock-bottom Burton Albion, which ended a two-match winning run.

"I think it was a really big chance missed for us," said Maloney. "I felt it was a really good chance to continue the momentum we had after a couple of good wins, and we didn't manage to do it.

"And it's been like that all season...we'll have a couple of good results and then a dip in fortunes. We just have to try to rectify that, and the next chance to do that is this weekend.

"I think Bristol Rovers will come for us, they'll come to press us, and I think it will be a very open game. I certainly don't see us having anywhere near as much ball as we did in the second half against Burton.

"They'll fight for the ball and, although we beat them 4-0 at their place earlier in the season, they have some good players, especially in wide areas. We just have to be better in the most critical areas than we were in midweek, and play the way we want to play...just be better at it.

"I think the reason I was so disappointed after Burton was because - if we could win our games in hand - we could have moved to within five points of the play-offs.

"I know it feels like we're a long way off that at the moment, but the reality is you can climb this league table very quickly."