Shaun Maloney is looking for answers to Latics' inconsistency

Latics again took one step back in losing 1-0 at Wycombe in midweek, after taking one step forward by beating Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Indeed, the 90 minutes was a snapshot of the season, when a woeful first-half showing was followed by a stirring second-half showing that deserved at least a point.

It's been an up-and-down month so far, with the dismal defeat at Fleetwood dampening the feel-good feeling generated by the derby victory over Bolton.

Maloney has frequently discussed a mentality issue this term, and he does not absolve him of blame in the matter.

"We have to get back to work because I'm not happy about the situation," said the Latics boss. "I also have to figure out why we as a group - and I include myself in that - performed like we did in the first half.

"It's happened numerous times this season when we've won a game and then we go away from home and it feels like the foot comes off the gas. I don't like it, I can't accept it, and I won't accept it.

"Look, I can't be too critical of the players, because in general they've been really, really good over large parts of the season, and it's been such a difficult season for everyone obviously.