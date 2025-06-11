Ronnie Stam in action for Latics against Sunderland in September 2010

Former Wigan Athletic star Ronnie Stam admitted to being ‘stupid’ - but insisted: 'I am not a major player in the drugs world'.

The 40-year-old was speaking in a court in Holland, where he stands accused of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine into the country from South America.

If found guilty, the 40-year-old - who spent three years with Latics between 2010 and 2013, missing the FA Cup final only through injury - faces up to THIRTEEN YEARS in jail.

Stam's life quickly went off the rails after hanging up his boots due to persistent injuries eight years ago.

He stands accused of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine with a street value of £48million, as well as money laundering to the value of more than £2million.

Having spent the last several months in custody - due to being a flight risk - Stam has been back in court this week to plead his case.

Making an emotional address - as reported by Dutch publication omroepbrabant.nl - Stam described the possibility of a 13-year stretch as a 'shock demand'.

He said: "My children had to cry about it. The youngest thinks he will never see me again and the oldest thinks I will miss his entire football career."

Stam insisted he was willing to import 20 kilos of cocaine, but participated in only one kilo.

“It was stupid to go along with those guys,” he said. “But I had nothing to do with those big batches of cocaine and nothing to do with setting up lines. That was them and they kept me out of it.”

He claimed 13 years in prison was 'more than for the biggest drug criminals...and that is only because this is a media case, because I was good at football’.

Stam's lawyer added: “There was no money found, no cocaine, no firearm, no police uniforms, nothing. Only some conversations and they are not even complete."

Describing Stam's wealth, the lawyer added: "Ronnie earned millions playing football and also received a lot of cash. He also lent out five hundred thousand and that came back partly in cash.

"He is not a professional criminal. He wants to make something of his life. He does deserve a punishment, but not that much. You don't get six years for just those 20 kilos. Not by a long shot.”

Stam's brother Rudi, 43, was also charged but has reportedly fled to Dubai.

"Rudi has chosen for his children," claimed a lawyer. "Rudi is not Tony Montana or Pablo Escobar."

A verdict is not expected until August 12.

Stam has already confirmed he will not be in court to learn his fate.

"Those rides in the van from prison to court are hell," he said.

According to omroepbrabant.nl, he 'wished the judges and the public prosecutor a nice holiday and awaits the verdict in his cell in Middelburg'.

Stam also played for NAC Breda, FC Twente – with whom he won the Dutch title under Steve McClaren – and Standard Liege.