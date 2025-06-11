Mark Bowen during his playing days with Wales

Former Wigan Athletic defender Mark Bowen is the new director of football at National League outfit Forest Green Rovers.

The 61-year-old's most recent post in the game was as sporting director and head of football operations at League One outfit Reading, whom he left last year.

"We are pleased to announce that Mark Bowen is FGR’s new director of football," read a Forest Green statement. "Mark brings a wealth of experience with over 40 years as player, coach, manager and sporting director at the highest levels.

"Mark most recently spent around four years at Reading FC where he was sporting director and head of football operations. During that time Mark built a young, dynamic squad, through difficult circumstances, that narrowly missed out on promotion from League One last season. Let’s give Mark a warm FGR welcome."

The former Wales international, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, West Ham United and Charlton Athletic, later assisted Mark Hughes in management with Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.

He has also served as head coach of Reading and interim manager at AFC Wimbledon.

Bowen made 11 appearances for Latics during a short spell in the 1999/2000 campaign at the end of his career.

Forest Green will start the new season as one of the favourites to win promotion back to the EFL.

They fell at the penultimate hurdle in 2024/25 when losing on penalties in the play-off semi-final to Southend United, who advanced to Wembley only to fall to Oldham Athletic.