'Imperative' we end transfer window well - Wigan Athletic chief

Leam Richardson

The Latics boss has already been up there with the most active managers in the market this summer, with the Friday morning acquisition of Tom Bayliss making it a dozen new-boys this summer.

He follows Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts, Max Power, Jordan Cousins, Tom Naylor, Jordan Jones, Gwion Edwards, James McClean, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke through the entrance door at the DW.

But that’s because Latics ended last season with only five players – Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang – under contract.

Jamie Jones, Tendayi Darikwa and Will Keane have since agreed new deals, and Gavin Massey has triggered an extension, but the squad still looks short – particularly in defence.

All of which means Richardson will be keeping his phone fully charged in the lead up to Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

When asked by Wigan Today whether further recruitment was required, Richardson said: “I think it’s imperative we do.

“If you look at our squad, we’ve worked so hard to bring in the first block of players, but it’s so important to keep that going.

“And it’s important we’re adding players of the same quality as what we have, not to come in underneath the lads who are here but to compete for places with them.

“If you want to meet the challenge of a long campaign – with the league, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy – you’re talking about possibly 60-plus games.

“At the moment, we’ve still only got a relatively small number of players in the squad to choose from.

“We’ve got to be mindful of being able to continue taking those small steps forward and get to where we want to be.”