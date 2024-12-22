Important first task for Wigan Athletic chief ahead of Boxing Day trip to Rotherham United

Shaun Maloney thanks the fans following Saturday's draw against Shrewsbury

Shaun Maloney admits his first task ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Rotherham United is to pick up his wounded Wigan Athletic group of players.

For an hour against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, Latics looked good value to back up their derby victory at Bolton with another three points.

However, an own goal from Will Aimson and a very rare error by Sam Tickle gifted Town two late goals and a share of the spoils.

Rather than plotting a possible third win on the bounce at Rotherham, Maloney has been left to reflect on the two points that got away.

However, he sees the trip to South Yorkshire as the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

"It's a massive game for us," said the Latics boss. "Rotherham have such an amazing squad for this level...pretty much every position they have two really good players competing for the shirt.

"I'll definitely have to pick the players up, but we're striving. It was a really slow start to the season for us, and we all really felt we left points out there on Saturday.

"We're really trying to get back up to a position in the table to give us a chance to fight for that sixth place. The first job is to pick the players up after Saturday, and we have to take everything we brought in the first hour against Shrewsbury to Rotherham...and more."

Maloney also reiterated his unwavering faith in Tickle, who so often has been responsible for getting Latics out of jail in matches.

"You know, Sam's been unbelievable for us since he came into the team, the amount of points he's saved us..." said the Scot. "That's just football...players in other positions make mistakes, but with goalkeepers it's obviously different.

"Sam's been that good for us that there'll absolutely never be a problem at my end.

"And it's the same with Will (Aimson) and Jason (Kerr)...they've been outstanding for us this season, and instrumental in the amount of clean sheets we've had. It was maybe one of those days where their levels dropped slightly, but I'll absolutely back them, because they've been brilliant for me this season."

It certainly wasn't the way Maloney wanted to mark his 100th game in charge of Latics.

He said: "It's a privilege to manage this club. It's been some journey over the last two years. On the pitch we're constantly striving to improve the team and improve certain players.

"Off the field, we're just getting the feeling we're starting to move forward, from what we've been through. We've got a brilliant ownership group, and it feels like we're getting towards that stability where we're able to move the club forward."

Maloney has confirmed the squad will not not be in for training on Christmas Day, as they get ready for four big games - with Wrexham, Huddersfield and Birmingham to follow Rotherham - in the space of only nine days.

"The players will be off on Christmas Day," he added. "We'll do all of our work on Christmas Eve, and I'll give the players Christmas Days to spend with their families."