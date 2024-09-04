Injury scare as Wigan Athletic star returns home early from international duty

Latics are assessing goalkeeper Sam Tickle after he returned early from international duty

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle has returned home early from international duty with England Under-21s after an injury scare.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut for the Three Lions against Luxembourg at Bolton last season, was hoping to win his second cap for his country.

However, a media release from the Football Association confirmed he is back at Wigan ‘for further medical assessment’.

"Matthew Cox (Brentford), Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) and Jonathan Rowe (Olympique de Marseille) have joined England Under-21s ahead of their upcoming fixtures against Northern Ireland and Austria,” read an FA statement.

"Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa) and Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic) initially reported to St George’s Park earlier this week, but have now returned to their club for further medical assessment.

"Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) will also play no part in the upcoming fixtures, witth the midfielder remaining with his club on medical advice.”

A Latics statement added: "Goalkeeper Sam Tickle has picked up a minor injury while away with England Under-21s. He has returned to the club as a precaution and will undergo a medical assessment.”