Injury setback for Wigan Athletic midfielder

Jordan Cousins

The hamstring injury he sustained last weekend at Bolton – which sidelined him for the midweek defeat against MK Dons – is as bad as first feared.

Which means the first real injury setback of the campaign for Latics manager Leam Richardson.

“It’s disappointing news, because Jordan is going to be out for a number of weeks,” reported Richardson.

“It’s one of those we can only monitor, but the good thing is Jordan is a fit lad, a very good professional, and hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later he’ll be available.”

Ahead of Saturday's trip to AFC Wimbledon, Richardson must decide whether to keep faith with Tom Bayliss, who started in midfield against MK Dons, or switch Max Power from full-back and bring in Tom Pearce.

Either way, he’s not reaching for the panic button.

“It doesn’t change my thinking, I’ve never seen any kind of success being achieved in football with 11 players, or in other sports with only the players in the first team,” he said.

“It’s important we have that whole squad, with a good morale, and good fitness levels, for instances like this where injuries come along.

“Any good team normally responds well to adversity, and we want to be no different to that.

“Our main aim is to be competitive in every single game we play, and the next challenge for us is Wimbledon this weekend.”